Garth Brooks talks about coming back to Nebraska

By Amber Little
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. - Tickets for the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour in Lincoln go on sale Friday. It will be one of the biggest events in the United States in more than a year.

Ninety thousand tickets will be up for grabs.

It’s not just fans that are excited about filling up Memorial Stadium. The pandemic hit the entertainment industry hard. We got the opportunity to talk to Garth Brooks this week and he told us he’s just happy to be back playing music to a crowd.

“Now throw on top of that one of the most iconic, one of the most historic stadiums on the planet. This is going to be unbelievable. And you know the crowd. We were lucky enough to see them in Omaha in record numbers, we were lucky enough to see them in Lincoln in record numbers on the comeback tour. Now put them all in one stadium - it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

He said he’s tried to find the good in the bad throughout the pandemic. Garth thinks there’s one word you’re going to see and feel from the people on the stage and in the crowd this summer: Gratefulness.

“Just grateful to get to be back together because I think that’s what we do as humans. Because we love one another and we want to be together. Especially in Nebraska where it’s one big team. Go Big Red! That’s what it’s going to be here.”

As for whether or not his bride, the iconic Trisha Yearwood will be there...Garth laughed and said that’s the most asked question in interviews.

“We do everything together. Whether she’ll come out on stage, who knows or not. I lived my life without her way too long and now I’m not letting her out of my sights. We do everything together. Yes, the Queen will be on the grounds there.”

Garth joked he’s going to need to hear everyone singing, as he might be a little out of shape. He added that the crowd singing his songs is one of his favorite parts of performing.

“What I’m looking most forward to is the voices. People get the idea that you travel miles to hear you sing. The truth is I travel miles to hear you sing. It’s the sweetest thing on the planet. It makes my game easy. I don’t have to remember any of the words. You start the first four notes of Friends in Low Places and you guys take it over. It’s fun to get to be Garth Brooks at that moment. Looking forward to it. Looking forward to coming home. Even though I’m not from there if that makes any sense, I feel like I’m home when I’m there.”

The concert will happen rain or shine Saturday, August 14 at 7 p.m. in Memorial Stadium.

There are three ways to buy tickets.

  1. www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
  2. The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784
  3. The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

Anxious fans can go now to ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.

There will also be a waiting room at 9 a.m. you can join.

