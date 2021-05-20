David’s Evening Forecast - Rain continues this evening, drying out Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some welcomed dry weather this morning, but rain showers quickly returned to the area this afternoon. Steady light rain is expected around the metro for the drive home, with showers lasting through 8 or 10pm this evening. A few thunderstorms are possible in central Nebraska near Columbus and Norfolk, but will stay west of Omaha. A few more heavier downpours are possible in Iowa, but again these downpours or possible thunderstorms will stay east of town. We will just see steady light rain. Temperatures are mild, near 70 with humid conditions. Rain should slowly wind down overnight, with drier conditions expected by morning.

A few showers or even an isolated storm is possible in the morning across southwest Iowa, but the metro area should be drying out. Skies will be cloudy in the morning, but some sun should work in by the afternoon, allowing a bigger warmer. Highs on Friday should reach into the low 80s for much of the area. There is an outside chance of a shower or isolated storm in the afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry.

Very Summer-like weather is on the way for the weekend, with warm and humid conditions settling in. Temperatures each day warm into the low or middle 80s with partly cloudy skies. An isolated afternoon storm is possible, but most of the weekend will be dry. Just have a backup plan for your outdoor activities in case you do encounter a brief shower or storm. The warmth will last into next week, with highs in the 80s for Monday and Tuesday. Monday will also bring our next chance for some more widespread showers and thunderstorms. A few stronger storms are possible Monday night, so stay tuned for forecast updates.

