Advertisement

Colonial Pipeline CEO to testify before Congress next month

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week...
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.(Source: WLOS, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief executive of Colonial Pipeline is set to testify before Congress next month about a cyberattack that caused the company to halt operations for several days, leading to panic buying of gasoline in many communities.

Joseph Blount is scheduled to appear before the House Homeland Security on June 9, when lawmakers will question him about a ransomware attack that U.S. officials have blamed on a criminal hacking gang in Russia.

The company, which supplies about 45 percent of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, confirmed this week that it paid $4.4 million to the hackers in an effort to restart operations. Colonial said that after it learned of the May 7 ransomware attack, it took its pipeline system offline to do everything in its power to restart operations quickly and safely, and made the decision then to pay the ransom.

The hearing is part of the Oversight Committee’s ongoing focus on the security of the country’s critical infrastructure.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, said in a statement that the attack exposed cybersecurity vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure, the need for resilience in networks and the profitability of ransomware.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
FBI called in to help with search for missing La Vista boy
Omaha restaurateur gets 2 years in federal prison on cocaine charges
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Possible sightings of missing La Vista boy give hope as search continues
Island surprise in south central Omaha angers business owners
Steven Bahm is wanted by Ashland police on suspicion of threatening to kill his girlfriend with...
Ashland Police looking for man who allegedly threatened to kill to girlfriend and children

Latest News

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, listens to testimony during his trial at the Scott County...
Agent testifies suspect in Mollie Tibbetts slaying told her, ‘I did it’
Congressman Don Bacon
FULL VIDEO: Rep. Don Bacon talks about recent votes, current events
FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump,...
Feds: 18 electronic devices seized from Giuliani and firm
Iowa mask mandates
Iowa governor signs bill banning mask mandates - 6:30PM
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war