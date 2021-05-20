Bacon, Fortenberry join Axne in vote to create Jan. 6 commission

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three of five Congressional lawmakers representing the Omaha-metro voted in favor of creating an independent bipartisan commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The bill passed the House 252-175 on Wednesday, with 35 Republicans voting with Democrats in support of the commission.

Casting “yes” votes Wednesday were Nebraska Republican Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry as well as Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne, who is a Democrat. Republican Congressmen Adrian Smith of Nebraska and Randy Feenstra of Iowa voted against the legislation.

“Transparency is good, and putting a spotlight on Jan 6 will gives us the facts. For starters, we need to know why security failed so badly and why the leaders did not prepare. Whether violence comes from the left or right, we should all denounce it and hold the perpetrators accountable.”

