Bacon, Fortenberry join Axne in vote to create Jan. 6 commission
Reps. Smith and Feenstra voted against the legislation.
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three of five Congressional lawmakers representing the Omaha-metro voted in favor of creating an independent bipartisan commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The bill passed the House 252-175 on Wednesday, with 35 Republicans voting with Democrats in support of the commission.
Casting “yes” votes Wednesday were Nebraska Republican Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry as well as Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne, who is a Democrat. Republican Congressmen Adrian Smith of Nebraska and Randy Feenstra of Iowa voted against the legislation.
