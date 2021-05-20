‘Back the Blue’ bill awaits Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signature

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - A bill that would give law enforcement added immunity and more severe punishments for rioters is now waiting to be signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

It’s known as the “back the blue bill.”

It comes on the heels of last year’s protests in Des Moines after George Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis, and it’s garnered mixed reactions.

“There’s a lot of concerns we have with this bill,” said Mark Stringer, Executive Director of Iowa ACLU.

Once Reynolds signs it into law, SF 342 will change a number of things, starting with protests.

The language of the bill states that anyone involved in a riot could face a felony. It would also mean anyone who joins an unlawful protest could face an aggravated misdemeanor — which could mean jail time.

The ACLU of Iowa says this part of the bill goes against Iowan’s basic rights.

“Any of us, given the language of this bill, if we are at a protest and someone else who is a part of the protest does something violent or illegal under this bill we could be held liable for actions that had nothing to do with our actions,” said Stringer.

The bill also adds immunity for law enforcement officers protecting them from being sued individually in certain cases. The Iowa State Sheriff’s and Deputies Association says that it doesn’t mean officers are protected if they do commit crimes.

“It doesn’t allow us to commit crimes. It allows us to do our jobs without having to worry about having frivolous lawsuits filed against us,” said Sheriff Keith Davis, who is on the ISSDA’s board of directors.

Sheriff Davis said he believes the added immunity will help find recruits during a time when it’s difficult to find people willing to be law enforcement officers.

“We have to make decisions in seconds. Life and death decisions. This just helps protect us in that. It also, from what I understand, there have been some frivolous lawsuits filed against officers that in a couple of places across Iowa that tied up their personal property.”

Those in support of the bill say it’s about public safety, but those against it say the bill does the exact opposite.

“This is the wrong bill at the wrong time. The governor will do what the governor wants to do, obviously, but we will continue fighting for real reform,” said Stringer.

Reynolds has been pushing for this bill to be passed.

She proposed the new legislation earlier this year asking for harsher penalties for quote “those that harm law enforcement or cause chaos on their community.”

