Wednesday May 19 COVID-19 update: Ralston ends mask mandate

Three Rivers reports new cases of variants

Three Rivers Public Health Department on Wednesday reported five new cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, known as the UK variant:

One is in Washington County, bringing the total number of UK variant cases there to 17.

Two are in Dodge County, bringing the total number of UK variant cases there to 12. The county has also reported three cases of the B.1.429 variant, which is one of the California variants.

Two are in Saunders County, bringing the total number of UK variant cases there to four. The county has also reported one case of the P.1 variant, known as the Brazil variant.

Also on Wednesday, the health district said Pfizer vaccines are available for walk-ins ages 12 and up at all its clinics.

To date, 50.14% of residents in the Three Rivers health district are considered fully vaccinated, Wednesday’s release states. Health officials have administered 48,691 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Ralston Council repeals mask mandate

The Ralston City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to immediately end its COVID-19 mask mandate.

The order cited the approaching expiration of Omaha’s mask ordinance, due to sunset on Tuesday.

The council urged residents who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks and follow current and future CDC and Douglas County Health Department guidelines regarding social distancing and other measures that prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Douglas County cases update

Douglas County Health Department reported four COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday: a woman in her 60s and three men, one in his 50s, one in his 70s, and one in his 80s. Two of them were vaccinated, and two were not, according to DCHD’s release.

The local death toll is now 714.

Also on Wednesday, the health department reported 26 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the community case total to 71,603 since the start of the pandemic. To date, 65,418 in the county have recovered from COVID-19.

In the last two weeks, K-12 schools have reported 58 cases of COVID-19: 46 are students, and 12 are staff, according DCHD’s Wednesday news release. In addition, 134 people are quarantined with 268 more people self-monitoring.

Douglas County Health Department reported Wednesday that local hospitals were at 77% occupancy, with 341 beds available; ICUs are 65% occupied, with 118 beds available. Among those, 58 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, 24 of them ICUs, and 12 on ventilators. The health department is also monitoring eight others for signs of COVID-19.

DCHD also reported Wednesday that 61.7% of county residents eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination have received at least one dose and that 54.8% of the county is considered fully vaccinated.

Kroeger chains update mask policies

Kroeger announced Wednesday it would drop mask requirements for vaccinated customers starting Thursday, though stores located in places with mask laws would continue to adhere to those.

The company includes Dillons, Baker’s, and Gerbes store locations.

Omaha’s mask ordinance is set to expire on Tuesday.

Mask mandates to end soon in Nebraska’s largest cities

(AP) - Mask mandates are expiring in several of the state’s largest cities as more people continue to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Lincoln’s mask mandate will expire at the end of Thursday, Omaha’s will disappear at the end of next Tuesday, and in the Omaha suburbs, Ralston ended its mandate earlier this week.

The state has seen infection rates come down as vaccinations have become more widely available. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska decreased over the past two weeks, going from 198.71 new cases per day on May 3 to 100.14 new cases per day on Monday.

Nebraska adjusts COVID-19 death toll

Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services on Wednesday said new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state are down 43% from last week.

The state also adjusted its death toll total, decreasing it by 13 to 2,244. DHHS said a coding error occurred, marking unconfirmed cases of COVID-19 mistakenly as confirmed.

To date, Nebraska has reported 222,676 positive cases since the start of the pandemic. Currently, 91 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, down from 130 last week.

COVID-19 cases are decreasing nationwide, but remain elevated in some parts of the country, especially in the Northeast,... Posted by CDC on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics for eligible residents — including youth ages 12 and older — are offered walk-in or by appointment at the following locations:

CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.

Methodist Health System , 720 N. 114th St.

Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue.

Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center , located at 702 N. 17th St.

Douglas County Health Department vaccination site – South Omaha, 3505 L St. (former Hy-Vee location). The site replaces the clinic formerly available at the Kroc Center. This location has been designated as a site for youth vaccinations. (Minors who wish to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian in order to obtain the shot.)

North Omaha churches

Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

Around Omaha

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

DRIVE-THROUGH YOUTH CLINIC: Children’s Hospital is opening a drive-through clinic to get youth ages 12-16 their COVID-19 vaccinations. Those wanting to schedule a vaccination there should call their Children’s Physicians pediatrician; or call 402-955-SHOT. Appointments will be available between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

STOCKYARDS PLAZA WALK-IN CLINIC: COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to walk-ins — no appointment needed — from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at the clinic in the Stockyards Plaza, located at 35th and L streets. Other clinics may also take walk-ins during the week as they’re able.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location will be open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

