Rusty’s Morning Forecast - On & off showers and a few storms move through making it tough to dry out

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day a bit soggy once again with some showers moving through the area. Nothing is very widespread but don’t be surprised by some rain at any point out the door.

A few more spotty showers and/or storms are likely to develop from time to time today. A few downpours from those are possible but should be rather brief as they move from south to north.

Wednesday Rain Chance
Wednesday Rain Chance(WOWT)

Even with a few limited peeks of sunshine this afternoon, high temperatures will still reach the mid 70s. SSE wind gusts up near 20 mph will move the muggy air around a bit more too.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

A few more showers and spotty storms are possible overnight as well but most should be gone by Thursday morning. Then a few more spotty storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. While nothing will be widespread, there is the very low threat of a severe storm or two in the area.

Thursday Threats
Thursday Threats(WOWT)

Friday should be drier with only a small chance of a few showers in the morning. Then with some clearing we’ll be able to warm a bit more.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

