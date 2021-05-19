Rusty’s Morning Forecast - On & off showers and a few storms move through making it tough to dry out

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day a bit soggy once again with some showers moving through the area. Nothing is very widespread but don’t be surprised by some rain at any point out the door.

A few more spotty showers and/or storms are likely to develop from time to time today. A few downpours from those are possible but should be rather brief as they move from south to north.

Wednesday Rain Chance (WOWT)

Even with a few limited peeks of sunshine this afternoon, high temperatures will still reach the mid 70s. SSE wind gusts up near 20 mph will move the muggy air around a bit more too.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

A few more showers and spotty storms are possible overnight as well but most should be gone by Thursday morning. Then a few more spotty storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. While nothing will be widespread, there is the very low threat of a severe storm or two in the area.

Thursday Threats (WOWT)

Friday should be drier with only a small chance of a few showers in the morning. Then with some clearing we’ll be able to warm a bit more.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.