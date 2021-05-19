Release of bodycam video ‘premature’ in arrest of Black man who died, La. police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say the publishing of body camera footage of the arrest of Ronald Greene by a national news outlet is “premature” and was “not authorized.”

The Associated Press released body camera footage of the 2019 arrest of Greene in Union Parish, La. on Wednesday.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.

Louisiana State Police issued a statement saying the release of the body camera video was not authorized:

“The investigation into the death of Ronald Greene remains under review by federal and state authorities. The premature public release of investigative files and video evidence in this case is not authorized and was not obtained through official sources. LSP is confident in the judicial system and fair review of this incident and continues to offer our full cooperation. Unauthorized release of evidence undermines the investigative process and compromises the fair and impartial outcome for the Greene family, LSP employees, and the community,” a spokesperson for the law enforcement agency said.

The ACLU also released a statement after the body cam footage was made public. It read in part:

“Nearly two years after Ronald Greene’s death, we now know what Louisiana State Police were trying to hide: Ronald Greene was tortured to death by officers who denied him life-saving aide for more than nine minutes. What we are witnessing on this video is a brutal killing - a killing that was committed by cops but also condoned by our laws, perpetuated by white supremacy, and encouraged by a culture of impunity and violence.”

Louisiana State Police troopers have said the chase began after Greene did not stop when officers attempted to pull him over. Greene died at the scene.

In the video, 49-year-old Greene could be heard saying “I’m scared” during the encounter with Louisiana State Troopers.

Greene was hit by a stun gun several times by troopers before being handcuffed. The Associated Press reports the full 46-minute body camera video shows one trooper putting Greene in a chokehold and punching him in the face while another Trooper off-camera calls Greene a “stupid motherf------.”

The Associated Press reports troopers left Greene unattended and face down on the ground while handcuffed for more than 9 minutes.

Louisiana State Police say they launched an investigation into Greene’s death the night it happened and turned over their findings to the Union Parish District Attorney’s office nearly a year ago.

A separate federal civil rights investigation into the case has also been launched.

Attorneys representing the family of Greene said they planned to hold a news conference about the release of the body camera footage but later said it will be rescheduled for a later date.

