Omaha South wins Class A state championship in a sudden death shootout in front of 5,500 fans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha South wins a fourth state championship in eight seasons. The Packers did it in a sudden death shootout 6-5 against Lincoln Southwest. The game was tied 2-2at the end of regulation in front of an estimated 5,500 people at Morrison Stadium.

Aaron Rodriguez buried the game-winner explaining, the Lincoln Southwest goalie was going in the direction of where the balls were being placed on the dot. So Aaron put the ball on the right side, the goalie went that way, while Aaron put the ball into the left corner of the net.

In regulation, South scored first in the 45th minute thanks to a David Rojas deflection. It did not take long for the Silver Hawks to answer, Brayden Kramer tied it at one three minutes later.

The Packers moved back in front on a penalty kick by Wawa Palga, but during his celebration, the officials said he taunted Southwest. Afterward, the Packers head coach explained The officials came into the locker room before the game and said they would not tolerate any taunting. Therefore Wawa was given a red card and the Packers were down to ten players with 16 minutes to go.

Eli Rhodes scored for Southwest on a free kick in the final 90 seconds forcing extra time. The 20 minutes expired without a goal and it was off to the shootout that ultimately decided the Class A state championship.

