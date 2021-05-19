Advertisement

Omaha police investigate suspected armed robbery of arcade

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police arrested three teens in a suspected armed robbery of S&M Arcade.

Early Wednesday, police were called to the business at 60th and Maple streets and spoke with employees, who said five men, of Asian descent, entered the arcade and demanded money. After they grabbed the cash, one of the suspects fired a weapon before the group fled eastbound on Maple in a dark SUV.

An hour later, police arrested three teens ← a 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds — near 43rd and Cuming streets. All three were taken to OPD headquarters. The 15-year-old is being detained at the Douglas County Youth Center on robbery and obstruction charges, according to the release. One of the 16-year-olds was booked on robbery and obstruction charges and possession of THC, The other teen was charged with obstruction, use of a weapon to commit a felony, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling, robbery, attempted 1st-degree assault, and possession of a handgun by a minor, the release stated.

The two other suspects were still at large as of Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444- STOP, the Crime Stoppers website, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

