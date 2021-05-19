Man charged in missing Iowa girl’s death granted early release months before

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WOWT) - New court records show the State of Iowa granted a prisoner early release just months before he allegedly kidnapped and killed a 10-year-old girl.

He was known as a repeat offender. A prison board granted Henry Dinkins parole from a facility in Davenport in March 2020.

The board determined Dinkins was “able and willing to fulfill the obligations of a law-abiding citizen.” Less than four months later, he was back in custody.

He’s been the only person of interest since Breasia Terrell disappeared last July. Investigators say she was shot to death.

Her remains were found in a pond two months ago.

