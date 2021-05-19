Advertisement

Jury picked for trial of man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts in 2018

By RYAN J. FOLEY
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A jury has been selected for the first-degree murder trial of the farm laborer charged with killing a University of Iowa student while she was out running in July 2018.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is accused in the death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. Opening statements are scheduled Wednesday morning at the Scott County Courthouse.

The trial is expected to last through next week.

A prosecutor and Bahena Rivera’s defense lawyer chose the eight men and seven women from a pool of 183 prospective jurors after questioning them on their knowledge of the case, their opinions of his guilt, and other subjects.

