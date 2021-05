OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A jack-knifed semi was blocking I-680 southbound to I-80 east as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The rain is causing slick roads in spots and has lead to this traffic back up. Crews are working to reopen at least one lane of traffic.

Stay with us on Facebook and Twitter for updates as well.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.