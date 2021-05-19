Advertisement

Iowa lawmakers step in as local butchers struggle amid soaring demand

The butcher bill would make $750,000 available to help local lockers expand
Butchers overwhelmed with work, need help - 10 pm
Butchers overwhelmed with work, need help - 10 pm
By Tara Campbell
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, Iowa (WOWT) - Local butchers are sounding the alarm as demand skyrockets and Iowa lawmakers are stepping in to try and help out.

“We just keep plugging, but we can only do so much in a week, so much in a day,” said Beckie Jones, owner of Johnson Locker in Essex, Iowa, where they are now booking customers more than a year out.

“It’s horrible because I’ve got regular customers who’ve been coming here for 20 years and they’re used to be able to call and get their animal in within three or four months which is a good timeline,” said Jones, noting the pandemic changed everything.

Local lockers were inundated when meatpacking plants shut down and some are still playing catch-up. Jones is at a loss for what to tell customers.

“And where do I send them because everybody’s this way,” she said.

Roughly 30 miles southwest, Jones welcomes some competition in Hamburg, where the Doval family plans to build a new locker.

“My father opened up in 1967 and it was only closed one year and that was last year,” said Alan Dovel.

The 2019 flood did a lot to destroy the business and building. Dovel’s son now set to carry on the family tradition just down the way on Main Street.

“From the time he was a little baby he was raised in it so he knows how to do it,” said Dovel, noting Iowa lawmakers are on the right track pushing forward with the butcher bill, which would set aside $750,000 to help local butchers expand.

“There’s a big need for it,” said Dovel. “There’s a lot of lockers out there booking out a year in advance, you know that’s saying something.”

Dovel said more and more people are turning to local lockers, wanting the farmer to table experience and Jones agrees.

“You can’t duplicate home-raised butchered, fresh-cut,” said Jones, noting people like what they had a taste of amid the pandemic. “And now it’s hard to go back.”

Iowa’s butcher bill would also set up a team to look at getting a butcher program into a community college or university. The bill has passed in the house and awaits Senate action.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
As search for La Vista boy continues, police say his disappearance likely not suspicious
Omaha restauranteur gets 2 years in federal prison on cocaine charges
Steven Bahm, 30.
Ashland Police looking for man who allegedly threatened to kill to girlfriend and children
Omaha City Council meets Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
City Council delays liquor license decision for Omaha bar involved in DUI investigation
La Vista Police are looking for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen.
La Vista Police looking for missing 11-year-od

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Smoke billows from a train derailment, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sibley, Iowa. Union Pacific...
Evacuation order lifted following fiery Iowa derailment
Island surprise in south central Omaha angers business owners
Iowa City police classify weekend death as homicide
Henry Earl Dinkins, 47.
Man charged in missing Iowa girl’s death granted early release months before