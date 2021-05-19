Advertisement

Iowa City police classify weekend death as homicide

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa City police have identified a man killed last weekend and said investigators are classifying the death as a homicide.

Police on Tuesday identified the man killed as 45-year-old Frederick W. Rumble, of Iowa City. Officers found Rumble early Sunday morning after responding to a report of shots being fired.

Rumble was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators initially called the death suspicious but on Tuesday classified it as a homicide and said Rumble had been shot.

