Finalist named to replace Douglas County health director

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday announced they have a finalist to replace county health director Dr. Adi Pour, set to retire at the end of June.

Lindsay Huse, chief of public health nursing at the Wyoming Department of Health, will take part in interviews and meetings with Omaha community leaders and the public beginning June 2.

If all goes well, the Douglas County Board of Health plans to hold an emergency meeting on June 9 to hire her. County commissioners would have the final say.

Huse is one of five candidates who interviewed for the job.

Douglas County Board of Health member Chris Rodgers said Huse impressed the search committee for a number of reasons, including her background on understanding how social issues, such as housing, education, and employment, impact health during a pandemic, and how she navigated battles between science and politics in the past year.

Huse has extensive Nebraska ties. She attended Western Nebraska Community College and received a Bachelor of Science nursing degree at UNMC College of Nursing in Scottsbluff. She earned her master’s in public health practice and epidemiology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her nursing doctorate from the University of Colorado at Denver. She spent five years as a public health nurse for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and nine years leading a team coordinating care for wounded soldiers in Colorado.

Huse has been with the Wyoming Department of Health since 2016.

In March, Dr. Adi Pour announced plans to retire at the end of June. She’s been the Douglas County health director since 2002.

