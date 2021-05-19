Evacuation order lifted following fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say an evacuation order that was issued for part of a northwest Iowa town following a fiery weekend train derailment has been lifted.

The Osceola County sheriff’s office announced Monday night that people were allowed to return to their homes and affected businesses would be able to reopen. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several that were carrying hazardous materials.

The resulting fire roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines created a thick plume of black smoke but no injuries were reported. The west end of the town of about 3,000 people was evacuated after the derailment.

Union Pacific says the cause of the derailment was under investigation.

