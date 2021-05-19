David’s Wednesday Evening Forecast - Scattered rain chances continue this week with warming temperatures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday started off yet again with a low temperature around 60°, before southerly winds warmed us into the 70s by lunch time. With southerly flow, the air also felt much more humid as dew points soared into mid to upper-60s. (Once we hit a dew point of 60°, it starts to feel a bit muggy outside.)

Though Iowa saw some breaks in the clouds, we have been tracking scattered showers and a few storms off and on throughout the WOWT viewing area today. We’ll hold the chance for spotty showers and isolated thunder this evening, before a greater coverage of rain arrives overnight.

Hour by hour forecast Wednesday (WOWT)

Scattered showers may linger Thursday morning, before mostly to partly cloudy skies move in for the afternoon. We can’t rule out a few isolated pop-up storms during the afternoon hours, but we should have plenty of dry time. Highs will warm into the upper-70s as a result.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

This messy pattern will linger, making it difficult to completely rule out rain chances Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will continue to warm, with highs topping out in the low to mid-80s during this time frame. With the heat of the day, we’ll hold an isolated storm chance during the afternoon and evening hours.

