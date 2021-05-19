Blake Shelton sets Omaha concert date

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Country music superstar and coach of “The Voice” Blake Shelton is kicking off his long-awaited return to the road right here in Omaha, and he’s bringing along a few of his friends.

The “Friends and Heroes 2021″ tour begins Aug. 18 at CHI Health Center arena, 455 N. 10th St. TIckets for the concert, which had been scheduled in 2020 but was postponed by the COVID -19 pandemic, go on sale at 10 a.m. June 10 on Shelton’s website. They range in prices from $36 to $425.

“A little over a year ago when the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night,” Shelton said. “I told you we would be back, and I’m thrilled to say we are kicking off the ‘Friends and Heroes 2021′ tour in Omaha,” he said.

Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins and Shelton’s “very special guest” Lindsay Ell also will perform.

Shelton’s new album, “Body Language,” is scheduled for release Friday.

