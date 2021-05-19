Advertisement

Bellevue dad facing charges in death of his children appears in California court

By Brian Mastre
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (WOWT) - The father of two children found dead in a Bellevue home over the weekend faced a judge for the first time Wednesday.

Adam Price, 35, is charged with two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death.

Price is in custody in San Mateo County, Calif., where he was arrested as a fugitive from justice. 6 News listened in to the court proceeding where he waived extradition, meaning he will soon be back in Nebraska to face criminal charges.

The bodies of his two children, Theodore, 3, and Emily, 5, were found dead Sunday. Investigators have not yet revealed the cause of death.

Neighbors said the children hadn’t been seen in days. Their mother said she hadn’t talked with them since Thursday night.

6 News later uncovered that Price’s SUV had passed by a license-plate reader in Nevada on Saturday morning, meaning he had left Nebraska on Friday at the very latest.

Price did not fight extradition, but he did fill out paperwork to get an attorney while in the California county jail, which would have prompted an extradition hearing at another time. Instead, he changed his mind and decided not to fight extradition.

The Bellevue man said very little in Wednesday’s short hearing, lasting only five-and-a-half minutes. It wasn’t on video — just audio, so 6 News wasn’t able to get a look at his appearance or mannerisms in court. At times, the judge told him to speak up; his response, for the most part, was “Yes, sir.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha restaurateur gets 2 years in federal prison on cocaine charges
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Possible sightings of missing La Vista boy give hope as search continues
Steven Bahm is wanted by Ashland police on suspicion of threatening to kill his girlfriend with...
Ashland Police looking for man who allegedly threatened to kill to girlfriend and children
Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
FBI called in to help with search for missing La Vista boy
Omaha City Council meets Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
City Council delays liquor license decision for Omaha bar involved in DUI investigation

Latest News

Volunteers needed for Olympic Swim Trials
Organizers of Olympic swim trials looking for volunteers
Gov. Reynolds signs charter school bill
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs charter school bill
The executive director of the ACLU of Iowa talks about the state's "Back the Blue" bill,...
Critics say 'Back the Blue' bill puts heavier penalties on protesters - 5PM
Newspaper throws birthday party for Omaha native Malcolm X
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
‘Back the Blue’ bill awaits Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signature