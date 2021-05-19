Bellevue dad facing charges in death of his children appears in California court

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (WOWT) - The father of two children found dead in a Bellevue home over the weekend faced a judge for the first time Wednesday.

Adam Price, 35, is charged with two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death.

Price is in custody in San Mateo County, Calif., where he was arrested as a fugitive from justice. 6 News listened in to the court proceeding where he waived extradition, meaning he will soon be back in Nebraska to face criminal charges.

Breaking: Adam Price just appeared before a California judge. He waived extradition. He’ll be coming back soon to face charges in Nebraska. His two children were found dead in his Bellevue home Sunday. He had skipped town as early as Friday. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/mFlCBQfd5H — Brian Mastre WOWT (@brianmastrewowt) May 19, 2021

The bodies of his two children, Theodore, 3, and Emily, 5, were found dead Sunday. Investigators have not yet revealed the cause of death.

Neighbors said the children hadn’t been seen in days. Their mother said she hadn’t talked with them since Thursday night.

6 News later uncovered that Price’s SUV had passed by a license-plate reader in Nevada on Saturday morning, meaning he had left Nebraska on Friday at the very latest.

Price did not fight extradition, but he did fill out paperwork to get an attorney while in the California county jail, which would have prompted an extradition hearing at another time. Instead, he changed his mind and decided not to fight extradition.

The Bellevue man said very little in Wednesday’s short hearing, lasting only five-and-a-half minutes. It wasn’t on video — just audio, so 6 News wasn’t able to get a look at his appearance or mannerisms in court. At times, the judge told him to speak up; his response, for the most part, was “Yes, sir.”

