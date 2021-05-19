Advertisement

Ashland Police looking for man who allegedly threatened to kill to girlfriend and children

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Ashland Police are looking for a 30-year-old man that has allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend and her children with a knife.

Officers say Steven Bahm is a registered sex offender with a range of felony charges and the threats were made yesterday afternoon. He was last seen driving a blue 1997 Chevy suburban with the Nebraska plates of 6-C29.

Bahm showed up at a care center causing a ruckus while the girlfriend was waiting for an officer to assist her home. She requested for an officer after getting off work so she can get her and the children’s belongings.

Police say three employees were able to push Bahm out the door as he tried to get in and the care center went on lockdown. Employees were able to protect the girlfriend and two of her children.

Officers say Bahm allegedly tried to get in again by going around to the back door. The care center employees told police he was acting like a maniac at the time.

Correction: Due to a source error, the original version of this story referenced Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools being on lockdown. 6 News regrets the error.

