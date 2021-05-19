Advertisement

2 arrested in Cedar Rapids man’s death staged as suicide

By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Trial has been set for a man charged in a Cedar Rapids man’s death that police say was staged to look like a suicide.

A second-degree murder trial for 28-year-old Joshua Conklin has been set for Jan. 18. Conklin is charged in the June 2019 death of 44-year-old Randal Joseph Campbell, who was found dead with an air rifle positioned on his lap and torso.

Investigators determined the scene was staged to appear to be a suicide, and that Conklin had used the air rifle to shoot Campbell at close range. Conklin is also charged with obstructing justice in Campbell’s death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha restaurateur gets 2 years in federal prison on cocaine charges
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Possible sightings of missing La Vista boy give hope as search continues
Steven Bahm is wanted by Ashland police on suspicion of threatening to kill his girlfriend with...
Ashland Police looking for man who allegedly threatened to kill to girlfriend and children
Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
FBI called in to help with search for missing La Vista boy
Omaha City Council meets Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
City Council delays liquor license decision for Omaha bar involved in DUI investigation

Latest News

Volunteers needed for Olympic Swim Trials
Organizers of Olympic swim trials looking for volunteers
Gov. Reynolds signs charter school bill
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs charter school bill
The executive director of the ACLU of Iowa talks about the state's "Back the Blue" bill,...
Critics say 'Back the Blue' bill puts heavier penalties on protesters - 5PM
Newspaper throws birthday party for Omaha native Malcolm X
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
‘Back the Blue’ bill awaits Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signature