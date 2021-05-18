Sports fans in the Omaha metro start to ditch masks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When the CDC rolled back the guidance on wearing masks, for fully vaccinated people, many wasted no time in making the switch.

“You kind of have to wonder when you’re walking around. Ya know, we’re outside, we’ve been told it’s kind of safe to not have to wear a mask,” said soccer dad Shaun Behrens.

High school soccer fans shared some mixed feelings after the CDC gave the green light for fully vaccinated people to ditch face coverings.

“There should be some kind of policy and maybe we should’ve waited until we were a little bit higher percentage as a nation,” said the soccer dad.

He tries his best to sit with family whom he knows have been vaccinated. Still, it’s not a foolproof method.

“I can’t speak for the family next to me. So it is a little worrisome,” said Behrens.

So if it’s nerve-racking for adults, what about teens?

“I do feel like people are gonna not wear their masks and act like they’ve been vaccinated and it may cause the numbers to go up,” said eighth-grade soccer player Hattie Moeller.

Hattie and her friends are also soccer athletes. For most of the vaccine rollout, they weren’t old enough to get the shot.

Now that they are, they have their own message to share. The message is about the assumption that the younger generation can just bounce back if they get sick.

“Most adults think teens are fine. But we have a voice too. I haven’t been able to go inside my friend’s houses for a while. I want that all to change,” said eighth-grade soccer player Nell Farrington.

They’re like many of these fans still masking up, but say they expect the one with theirs pulled halfway down or not on at all, not to fake the funk.

“I don’t really plan on wearing a mask unless I have to.”

Another soccer fan and mom of six, Andrea, encourage people worried about the virus to get the vaccine. But she says she will be one of the people in the stands, without a mask regardless.

“COVID is a flu. I’ve had it. I’m not worried about it.”

But some parents that are here with masks on, say they opted to continue safety measures for their youngest children who aren’t eligible for a vaccine.

“I have always taken them out to do things. I’ve always exposed them to germs and they have been very healthy. And I think the more people wear masks, the less exposed they are and they’re gonna end up getting sicker, said Andrea.

Creighton still requires masks to be worn at its sporting events, even when sitting. They continue to encourage people to wear them, despite CDC’s new guidelines.

But they also say it’s tough to enforce.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.