Skutt Catholic headlines Class B soccer with two semifinal wins

By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Skutt Catholic will have itself a huge Wednesday of soccer. Both the boys and girls teams will play for Class B state championships and try to sweep the titles for the first time in school history.

The girls first played Monday at Morrison Stadium and made quick work of Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central scoring six goals in the first half. It ended in a 7-1 final.

The boys controlled a huge part of their game against Bennington, but it wasn’t settled until late in the second half. After building a 2-0 lead in the first half, the SkyHawks gave themselves plenty of opportunities to add a third goal but nothing made it through. The Badgers then scored off a free-kick, which was also the first shot on goal for the Badgers. All of a sudden it became a one-goal game when didn’t feel that way. Aidan Trumm then added a third for Skutt and that’s how it ended, 3-1.

On the boys side, Fredy Vargas scored the only goal in Lexington’s win against Mount Michael. They will try to win their first state championship. Similar story on the girl’s side, where Norris advances with a 4-2 win against Duchesne Academy. The Titans will play in their first state championship game.

