Significant rainfall causing flash flooding in Louisiana and Texas this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Since Sunday, we’ve been stuck in a dreary weather pattern here in the Heartland complete with intermittent rain, clouds, and fog. These weather conditions have kept us cooler-than-normal and haven’t been the best for outdoor activities. However, our neighbors in the Southern Plains and Gulf Coast states are dealing with far worse.

Potential rainfall totals for the next 7 days. Most of the rain in Texas and Louisiana will fall through Thursday. (WOWT)

Due to a stream of Gulf moisture and a blocked pattern, several inches of rain fell across Texas and Louisiana Monday – with much more on the way this week.

Lake Charles, Louisiana was devastated by Hurricane Laura last August. Just six weeks later, Hurricane Delta struck southwestern Louisiana, further delaying recovery efforts. The city’s misfortune returned Monday, when over a foot of rain fell... Not surprisingly, Monday’s rainfall total of 12.49 inches was a daily record for the area. More than six inches of that rain fell within a 3-hour period.

“I am confident that we had more structures flood yesterday than in Hurricanes Laura and Delta combined.” - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter — Jillian Corder KPLC (@JCorderKPLC) May 18, 2021

If you’ve ever been down Bank Street near downtown Lake Charles, you know how low it is compared to surrounding roads.



Here’s pictures of one car there near 5th Street. First to last picture in about 45 minutes. @KPLC7News pic.twitter.com/e5u50h51iw — Jillian Corder KPLC (@JCorderKPLC) May 17, 2021

The highest 24-hour rainfall total reported to the National Weather Service Office in New Orleans was 13.09 inches in Bayou Manchac. A CocoRaHS station in Baton Rouge reported 11.00 inches of rainfall from 7 AM Monday to 7 AM Tuesday. Significant rainfall has caused buildings to take water, and people to abandon their cars in flooded roadways.

Terrifying video from Bluebonnet near the Mall of Louisiana showing abandoned cars in floodwaters. Just one of the scary scenes @CaliHubbard saw in the Baton Rouge area. Wow. pic.twitter.com/2jCB33NGVo — Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) May 18, 2021

The heavy rainfall threat does not stop at the Texas border! Spots like Beaumont, Texas, on the southeastern edge of the state, recorded nearly 10 inches of rainfall just on Monday. Heavy rainfall continues to be a concern for areas along and east of I-35 in Texas this week. With saturated soils in East Texas (see Drought Monitor graphic), additional rainfall will create runoff and river flooding.

Soils are saturated in eastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana from recent rains (WOWT)

Tuesday through Thursday, additional rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are expected across east Texas and southwest Louisiana. Isolated totals exceeding 10 inches are possible.

Excessive rainfall outlook for Tuesday (WOWT)

Excessive rainfall outlook for Wednesday (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.