Sarpy County narrows treasurer candidates to four finalists

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Concluding their first round of interviews for Sarpy County’s next treasurer, the board announced Tuesday that they had narrowed their choices to four candidates.

The three finalists are Trace Jones, Janette Kelley, Angie Lauritsen, and Dale Marples.

“The county will review each finalist’s background, and the board will appoint a new treasurer at its meeting at 3 p.m. on May 25,” the board’s release states.

Seven people were initially interviewed for the job, which will fill out the rest of Brian Zuger’s term after he was ousted from the post in April.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.