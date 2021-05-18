Advertisement

Sarpy County narrows treasurer candidates to four finalists

Commissioners plan to appoint new treasurer at next meeting.
The Sarpy County 1102 Building is located at 1102 E. First St. in Papillion.
The Sarpy County 1102 Building is located at 1102 E. First St. in Papillion.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Concluding their first round of interviews for Sarpy County’s next treasurer, the board announced Tuesday that they had narrowed their choices to four candidates.

The three finalists are Trace Jones, Janette Kelley, Angie Lauritsen, and Dale Marples.

“The county will review each finalist’s background, and the board will appoint a new treasurer at its meeting at 3 p.m. on May 25,” the board’s release states.

Seven people were initially interviewed for the job, which will fill out the rest of Brian Zuger’s term after he was ousted from the post in April.

