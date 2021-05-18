Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Another damp day thanks to drizzle & showers, warmer days ahead

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Areas of fog and drizzle will greet you out the door on another day where the clouds struggle to break apart. There may also be a few showers from time to time but nothing will be heavy.

Tuesday Rain Chances
Tuesday Rain Chances(WOWT)

Highs will make it into the lower 70s with any breaks in the clouds along with an east breeze no stronger than 10 mph.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

A few more showers and storms are possible tonight and then again Wednesday. A few more of the storms on Wednesday could have some downpours in them. Timing out each round will be difficult but the most likely time will morning and afternoon Wednesday.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

The warming trend continues the rest of the week with Friday having the best odds of being dry. Until then, on and off rounds of rain and dew points continue to climb so bank on it being humid as well.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Price was located and arrested Sunday evening, May 16, 2021, in Pacifica, Calif., hours...
Children found dead in Bellevue home; father arrested in California
Adam Price was located and arrested Sunday evening, May 16, 2021, in Pacifica, Calif., hours...
Bellevue dad facing homicide charges after his two children found dead
Emily, 5, and Teddy Price, 3, shown here with their mother, Mary Nielsen, were found dead...
‘They were beautiful’: Friend of the mother of children found dead in Bellevue speaks out
Omaha Police: Man shot dead by officers after incident with gun
La Vista Police are looking for 11-year-old Ryan Larson.
La Vista Police looking for missing 11-year-od

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Monday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Spotty showers tonight with more rain chances this week
David's Evening Forecast - Spotty showers tonight with more rain chances this week
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning drizzle then spotty PM showers on this chilly & damp Monday