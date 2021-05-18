Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Another damp day thanks to drizzle & showers, warmer days ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Areas of fog and drizzle will greet you out the door on another day where the clouds struggle to break apart. There may also be a few showers from time to time but nothing will be heavy.

Tuesday Rain Chances (WOWT)

Highs will make it into the lower 70s with any breaks in the clouds along with an east breeze no stronger than 10 mph.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

A few more showers and storms are possible tonight and then again Wednesday. A few more of the storms on Wednesday could have some downpours in them. Timing out each round will be difficult but the most likely time will morning and afternoon Wednesday.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

The warming trend continues the rest of the week with Friday having the best odds of being dry. Until then, on and off rounds of rain and dew points continue to climb so bank on it being humid as well.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.