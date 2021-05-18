Omaha restauranteur gets 2 years in federal prison on cocaine charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owner of an Omaha restaurant was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison for allowing employees to sell cocaine.

Ismael Zambrano-Tirado Sr., 48, of Omaha, also will serve one year of supervised release.

From Nov. 1, 2017, to July 17, 2019, the FBI investigated the El Catrin restaurant and bar, located at 6500 Railroad Ave., for a suspected drug trafficking ring. FBI informants bought cocaine inside the restaurant when Zambrano-Tirado Sr. was present, and in the restaurant’s parking lot. A search of his home uncovered $13,570 in cash, the Department of Justice said. DOJ seized the cash, the home, the restaurant and several of Zambrano-Tirado Sr.’s vehicles.

In the past two years, six people connected to the case also have been convicted of cocaine distribution:

Santiago Garcia-Sanchez, convicted Jan. 27, 2020; 46 months. Fernando Gamon, convicted June 8, 2020; 27 months. Eduardo Jimenez, convicted Feb. 22, 2021; 12 months. Samuel Garcia, convicted April 5, 2021; 60 months. Alonso Cervantes-Garcia, convicted April 26, 2021; 70 months. Isamael Zambrano Jr., convicted May 3, 2021; 60 months.

