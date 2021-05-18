Advertisement

New Omaha scooter plans include hubs, riding on city trails

(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council on Tuesday heard details on the latest plans to bring scooters back to the city for a third year — and maybe more.

Last month, Lime and Spin — the two companies involved in the city’s pilot programs — requested to come back to Omaha for a program lasting up to four years. The city plans to allow 1,000 scooters per vendor.

New this year would be hubs for the scooters, which allow for parking and payment at designated sites. The city intends to have oversight on hub sites under the current program proposal.

The city is also looking at allowing scooters on city park trails. Councilman Pete Festersen said he saw that as a positive step for the program, but Councilman Brinker Harding raised some concerns about the fact that the city parks committee hasn’t yet been able to propose any rules yet about allowing scooters on the trails.

Festersen encouraged council support of the scooters program to have them implemented in time for the College World Series.

Mayor Jean Stothert’s office recommends the program continue, citing data from the 2019 and 2020 pilot programs “shows demand for micro-mobility transportation.”

Some proponents expressed concerns about scooter riders driving on sidewalks because they don’t feel safe riding in the streets, causing additional concerns for pedestrians. One suggested the addition of “micro-mobility lanes” for scooter traffic.

Watch Tuesday’s City Council discussion

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
As search for La Vista boy continues, police say his disappearance likely not suspicious
Omaha restauranteur gets 2 years in federal prison on cocaine charges
Steven Bahm, 30.
Ashland Police looking for man who allegedly threatened to kill to girlfriend and children
Omaha City Council meets Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
City Council delays liquor license decision for Omaha bar involved in DUI investigation
La Vista Police are looking for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen.
La Vista Police looking for missing 11-year-od

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Smoke billows from a train derailment, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sibley, Iowa. Union Pacific...
Evacuation order lifted following fiery Iowa derailment
Island surprise in south central Omaha angers business owners
Iowa City police classify weekend death as homicide
Henry Earl Dinkins, 47.
Man charged in missing Iowa girl’s death granted early release months before