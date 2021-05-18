New Omaha scooter plans include hubs, riding on city trails

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council on Tuesday heard details on the latest plans to bring scooters back to the city for a third year — and maybe more.

Last month, Lime and Spin — the two companies involved in the city’s pilot programs — requested to come back to Omaha for a program lasting up to four years. The city plans to allow 1,000 scooters per vendor.

New this year would be hubs for the scooters, which allow for parking and payment at designated sites. The city intends to have oversight on hub sites under the current program proposal.

The city is also looking at allowing scooters on city park trails. Councilman Pete Festersen said he saw that as a positive step for the program, but Councilman Brinker Harding raised some concerns about the fact that the city parks committee hasn’t yet been able to propose any rules yet about allowing scooters on the trails.

Festersen encouraged council support of the scooters program to have them implemented in time for the College World Series.

Mayor Jean Stothert’s office recommends the program continue, citing data from the 2019 and 2020 pilot programs “shows demand for micro-mobility transportation.”

Some proponents expressed concerns about scooter riders driving on sidewalks because they don’t feel safe riding in the streets, causing additional concerns for pedestrians. One suggested the addition of “micro-mobility lanes” for scooter traffic.

Watch Tuesday’s City Council discussion

