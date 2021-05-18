Nebraska lawmakers reject mandated virus protections for meat workers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers have delayed a bill that would have forced meatpacking plants to keep basic COVID safety protocols in effect for another year. Lawmakers voted, 25-18, on Tuesday to sideline the measure for the rest of the year.

The bill faced an uphill battle because of concerns raised by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Lawmakers would have needed at least 30 supportive votes to override a veto.

Opponents argued that slaughterhouses have already taken precautions and that the pandemic is nearly over. Supporters say it was necessary to ensure that all plants are keeping their employees safe.

The bill’s author, South Omaha Senator Tony Vargas said he’s worried that this is a high-risk population that could face COVID variants. He pleaded with his colleagues that this bill is reasonable.

All it would have done is put up guardrails, things the meatpacking plants needed to continue to do for the next year.

He said there are all sorts of regulations over how meat, the product itself is handled, and it’s only natural to want to protect the men and women working there.

Around Nebraska, many of the hardest-hit areas from COVID this past year were counties with meatpacking plants and minority populations, in most cases Latino.

Opponents of the bill argued the bill is too restrictive and unnecessary since many Nebraskans are already getting vaccinated.

The bill would have required plants to continue to have sanitation stations and personal protective gear as well as social distancing for the next year. Things that are supposed to be happening now.

State Sen. Julie Slama of Peru said, “This bill creates an unnecessary set of requirements for meatpacking plants and will hinder our meatpacking industry.”

State Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island said,” They are in compliance. All we are asking is that they continue it for another year. I don’t think it’s out of the question. Senator Slama said she talked with the meatpacking industry, I have 2,500 of them in my district. They all shared a fear of going to work if the compliance isn’t there.”

Opposition senators approved what is called a bracket amendment, essentially pushing it to a committee in mid-June. But the unicameral won’t be meeting then, so this bill is essentially dead.

Senator Vargas said he didn’t understand the opposition, since colleagues have been putting guardrails into place on issues with far less data than the risk facing meatpacking workers.

An estimated 7,382 Nebraska meatpacking workers have tested positive since the pandemic began, 256 have been hospitalized, and 28 have died.

Copyright 2021 WOWT 6 News. All rights reserved.