Massive pile of old tires Alvo, Nebraska puts residents on edge

Owners recycling used-tires were cited last November for violating state fire marshal regulations.
By Tara Campbell
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A massive pile of old tires is putting residents of Alvo, Nebraska on edge, threatening to wipe out the town if it were to catch on fire.

“It’s just been a mess over there,” said Dennis Tempelmeyer, who’s been trying for a few years to get something done about the pile.

At one point there were more than 320,000 tires piled up in the town, that’s more double what it’s supposed to be.

“If that ever catches fire, the fire marshal says they can’t put it out,” said Tempelmeyer. “You’ll have to evacuate the town.”

After several warnings from the state, the owners of the two companies recycling the tires were cited for violating state fire marshal regulation in November of 2020.

“Every time he’s told he has to do something by this date it seems like it doesn’t happen,” said Tempelmeyer.

In April, the owners and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy signed an agreement giving them until September first to get into compliance, which means getting the pile down to 160,000 tires.

“The reason the pile accumulated is our old shredder wore out and it took us four months to find another one,” said Larry Langer, LAL Enterprises, noting they’ve been back to shredding the tires since last fall and are on track to get the pile down soon.

“In another two weeks, we’ll be down to where we need to be to be in compliance, but we want to be down to almost nothing,” said Langer.

In the meantime, residents of Alvo hope for the best.

“Because if that catches fire, that’s going to be a very hot fire and long-burning fire,” said Branden Tempelmeyer.

