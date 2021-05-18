Advertisement

Former WOWT reporter Gary Johnson dies at 62

By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A longtime member of the news team has died.

Gary Johnson died on Thursday at his home in Lincoln. He was 62 and a staple of 6 News for decades.

He took over for Mike Mcknight in the Lincoln bureau in the late 80s and kept telling stories on our air through the 2000s.

A 30-year career for KOLN in Lincoln and at WOWT. He had a knack for being able to ad-lib for hours.

Gary leaves behind a son and daughter. His funeral will be in Lincoln later this week.

Gary Johnson will be missed.

