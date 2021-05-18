Former WOWT reporter Gary Johnson dies at 62

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A longtime member of the news team has died.

Gary Johnson died on Thursday at his home in Lincoln. He was 62 and a staple of 6 News for decades.

He took over for Mike Mcknight in the Lincoln bureau in the late 80s and kept telling stories on our air through the 2000s.

A 30-year career for KOLN in Lincoln and at WOWT. He had a knack for being able to ad-lib for hours.

Gary leaves behind a son and daughter. His funeral will be in Lincoln later this week.

Gary Johnson will be missed.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.