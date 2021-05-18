Advertisement

Former Emporia Tyson employee pleads guilty in fraud scheme

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) - A former Tyson employee in Emporia faces sentencing in July after admitting that he defrauded the company of more than $416,000.

Federal prosecutors say David John Ranger used company cards to transfer funds into his personal accounts while he was working as plant maintenance manager in Emporia. He also created a fictitious company and claimed the company was providing services to Tyson. Prosecutors say he used the money from the scheme to pay his personal expenses.

The fraud began in December 2012 and ended in April 2019. Ranger pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on April 28.

