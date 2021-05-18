Advertisement

Douglas County’s most wanted back in Nebraska

(Omaha Police)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Adam Hawhee was brought back to Douglas County by deputies on Tuesday.

Hawhee is facing two counts of child enticement and 26 counts of possession of child pornography. The deputies were notified that Hawhee was in custody in Miami on May 7.

He was arrested in Nicaragua on immigration violations in April. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had two felony warrants in December 2020 and was not able to find him with the initial attempts.

They believed he might of left Nebraska and even the county. Deputies discovered Hawhee left the U.S. to Nicaragua with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Hawhee was the number one fugitive on the Douglas County most wanted list.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
As search for La Vista boy continues, police say his disappearance likely not suspicious
Omaha restauranteur gets 2 years in federal prison on cocaine charges
Steven Bahm, 30.
Ashland Police looking for man who allegedly threatened to kill to girlfriend and children
Omaha City Council meets Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
City Council delays liquor license decision for Omaha bar involved in DUI investigation
La Vista Police are looking for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen.
La Vista Police looking for missing 11-year-od

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Smoke billows from a train derailment, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sibley, Iowa. Union Pacific...
Evacuation order lifted following fiery Iowa derailment
Island surprise in south central Omaha angers business owners
Iowa City police classify weekend death as homicide
Henry Earl Dinkins, 47.
Man charged in missing Iowa girl’s death granted early release months before