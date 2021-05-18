Douglas County’s most wanted back in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Adam Hawhee was brought back to Douglas County by deputies on Tuesday.

Hawhee is facing two counts of child enticement and 26 counts of possession of child pornography. The deputies were notified that Hawhee was in custody in Miami on May 7.

He was arrested in Nicaragua on immigration violations in April. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had two felony warrants in December 2020 and was not able to find him with the initial attempts.

They believed he might of left Nebraska and even the county. Deputies discovered Hawhee left the U.S. to Nicaragua with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Hawhee was the number one fugitive on the Douglas County most wanted list.

