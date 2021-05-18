Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying mild and muggy Tuesday evening with a spotty rain chance

By David Koeller
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The dreary weather pattern we experienced Monday continued right into the day Tuesday. The morning started on a warm and muggy note, with temperatures near 60° and areas of fog and mist. Clouds were tough to break up throughout the day, keeping afternoon temperatures from warming past the lower-70s for most.

A spotty shower can’t be ruled out this evening, but a better chance for scattered showers and isolated thunder moves in after midnight.

Hour by hour forecast Tuesday evening
Wednesday will start yet again around 60°, with afternoon highs topping out in the mid-70s. Showers are likely for the morning commute, with the chance for spotty showers during the afternoon – especially in Iowa.

Hourly rain chances - Wednesday
The spotty rain chance lingers for another day, with highs on Thursday back in the mid-70s. In general, rain chances this week aren’t particularly widespread or heavy, making it difficult to pinpoint exact location and timing.

We should finally see more dry time Friday, with partly sunny skies by the afternoon. The warming trend will really take hold for the end of this week into early next week, with highs climbing into the 80s. Conditions will continue to feel muggy through the week with dew points in the 60s.

The Next 5 Days
Keep track of the radar and the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

