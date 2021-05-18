Advertisement

Bellevue Police in California to talk with dad facing homicide charges in deaths of his children

By Gina Dvorak and Brian Mastre
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Detectives with the Bellevue Police Department were in California on Tuesday to interview the father of two kids found dead in a Bellevue home over the weekend.

Adam Price, 35, was arrested in Pacifica, Calif., on Sunday several hours after his children, Emily, 5, and Teddy, 3, were found dead in his Bellevue home.

Tuesday will be the third night Price spends in Maguire Correctional Facility, south of San Francisco. Investigators say he fled Nebraska in his SUV; a license-plate reader spotted him in Nevada late Saturday morning.

Wednesday’s court hearing could clear the way for Price to return to Nebraska to face charges. The court hearing was delayed for a second time Tuesday.

Adam Price was located and arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police were looking for the man after his two children were found dead inside his home on Sunday morning.(Source: Bellevue PD/WOWT)

Price is facing two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death. Autopsies were performed Monday on the children, but the reports —and cause of death — have not yet been released.

Price and his wife, Mary Nielsen, are in the middle of a divorce with joint custody — it was his week to have the kids.

Price is now scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon on a fugitive warrant. His extradition hearing was also delayed until Wednesday.

A candlelight vigil for Emily and Teddy was planned for 8 p.m. Tuesday. A GoFundMe page also has been set up for the family to help with funeral expenses.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

