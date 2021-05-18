3-year-old Kansas boy dies after being run over by truck

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) - Sedgwick County authorities say a 3-year-old boy died after being accidentally run over by a truck driven by a family member.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says officers responding to a home in Goddard Monday evening found Kannon Agnew dead at the scene.

The sheriff says the boy was outside with his father and three other children when he stopped to change his shoes, which were on the wrong feet. The 40-year-old driver was moving the vehicle to hook it to a trailer and didn’t see the child sitting there.

Easter says the investigation will continue but the death appears to be “a horrible accident.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.