Strategic Air Command hosts annual Helicopter Day this weekend

(WOWT)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum announced it is hosting its annual Helicopter Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Nebraska Air Guard and the Omaha Police Department, among others, will have helicopters on display at the museum, which is located just off I-80, Exit 426 between Lincoln and Omaha.

The event was canceled last year because of COVID.

“We are very excited to bring back one of the most popular family events we host all year,” said John Lefler Jr., SAC marketing director.

To celebrate the museum’s Military Recruitment & Appreciation Day, recruiting stations for Marine Corps, Army Air Force, Navy, and the Nebraska State Patrol will be inside.

The Midwest Performance Flyers will give drone-flying demonstrations.

More details are available at Helicopter Day – Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum (sacmuseum.org).

