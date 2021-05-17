Advertisement

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in south-central Iowa

By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa.

The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset.

Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.

District Superintendent Justin Gross said the 10 students on board the bus were taken to Madison County Hospital as a precaution. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how the crash happened.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Price was located and arrested Sunday evening, May 16, 2021, in Pacifica, Calif., hours...
Children found dead in Bellevue home; father arrested in California
Adam Price was located and arrested Sunday evening, May 16, 2021, in Pacifica, Calif., hours...
Bellevue dad facing homicide charges after his two children found dead
Emily, 5, and Teddy Price, 3, shown here with their mother, Mary Nielsen, were found dead...
‘They were beautiful’: Friend of the mother of children found dead in Bellevue speaks out
Omaha Police: Man shot dead by officers after incident with gun
La Vista Police are looking for 11-year-old Ryan Larson.
La Vista Police looking for missing 11-year-od

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Another damp day thanks to drizzle & showers, warmer days ahead
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Sports fans in the Omaha metro start to ditch masks
Massive pile of old tires Alvo, Nebraska puts residents on edge
Missing 11-year-old - 10 pm
Missing 11-year-old - 10 pm