Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning drizzle then spotty PM showers on this chilly & damp Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Areas of drizzle are moving through to start the day Monday. That means a rather soggy start to the week with some fog out the door in places as well. Even as the drizzle lets up some this afternoon, we’ll still have some spotty showers moving through.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds and the on and off rain will keep us cooler yet again today with highs in the mid 60s expected.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds will likely be tough to shake tonight and more drizzle is expected to start the day Tuesday. I think it will break up a bit more and leave us slightly drier as well. A few more showers and storms are possible late Tuesday, likely after sunset.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

More rain chances are in the forecast Wednesday as well with a few more storms in the mix. It won’t be all day rain but it will be warm and muggy in between the rain.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Storm chances dwindle by the end of the week but there could still be a few isolated storms Friday and into the weekend.

