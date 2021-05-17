Advertisement

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student’s death won’t be easy

By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A prosecutor is warning prospective jurors that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the fatal 2018 stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear.

Prosecutor Scott Brown says the first-degree murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera in the death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts will feature testimony about the stab wounds she suffered when she was attacked while she was out for a run.

Brown spoke during jury selection Monday at an events center in Davenport, where lawyers began working to whittle down a 175-person pool to 12 jurors and three alternates. Jury selection is expected to continue Tuesday before a two-week trial.

