Police say driver who crashed in Iowa City had been shot
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday.
The Iowa City Police Department said officers responding to reports of gunshots found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. Officers found that the driver had sustained gunshot wounds.
The man who was driving the vehicle was taken to a hospital where he later died. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Monday.
The man’s name was not immediately released.
