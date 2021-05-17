Police say driver who crashed in Iowa City had been shot

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday.

The Iowa City Police Department said officers responding to reports of gunshots found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. Officers found that the driver had sustained gunshot wounds.

The man who was driving the vehicle was taken to a hospital where he later died. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Monday.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.