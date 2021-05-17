Omaha Police identify man fatally shot by officers Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — Omaha Police on Monday released details of the Sunday incident that led officers to shoot a man dead near F Street and 41st Avenue.

At 5:36 p.m., OPD officers were dispatched to an assault in progress in the 4100 block of South 41st Avenue, the OPD report states.

Deven Telford, 34, was inside the residence with several people, who said Telford was upset and began drinking heavily, according to an OPD news release.

Witnesses said Telford began making suicidal comments, then shaved his beard, put on his military fatigues, and pulled a handgun out of his waistband, the release states. Telford said he was going to “give in” and fired at least nine times, at one point putting the gun to his temple, saying he wanted to kill himself, according to police reports.

One of the witnesses tried to disarm Telford, who fired the gun twice, the release states.

The people inside the residence left and called the police.

An OPD negotiator responded to the scene and talked with Telford, who made comments that he “was done.” About 20 minutes into the conversation, Telford stepped out onto an enclosed porch, holding a handgun, according to the news release.

When police told him to drop the weapon, Telford fired multiple times before he left the porch, the news release states. Then he stepped off the porch, and officers instructed him again to drop the gun. Telford fired again, and five officers fired back, striking him, according to the release.

Omaha Fire Department medics attempted to render aid, but Telford was pronounced dead at the scene. A 9 mm unregistered handgun was found on the ground, the news release states.

The shooting was recorded on cruiser video and on body cams, but because of the officers’ positions, “portions of the encounter could not be seen,” the release states.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

All five officers were placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation by OPD and the Nebraska State Patrol.

