Omaha Police investigate cutting after man is taken to hospital

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that sent a man to the hospital Sunday morning.

When arriving at a residence near North 57th Street for an assault call, officers say a 43-year-old man was suffering from cutting injuries.

The man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center and officials determined his injuries are not life-threatening.

