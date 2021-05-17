Omaha Police investigate cutting after man is taken to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that sent a man to the hospital Sunday morning.

When arriving at a residence near North 57th Street for an assault call, officers say a 43-year-old man was suffering from cutting injuries.

The man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center and officials determined his injuries are not life-threatening.

