OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police confirmed the death of a man after an incident involving a gun on Sunday.

Police say the man discharged inside the home and came out pointing weapons at officers. According to OPD, five officers discharged their weapons.

OPD is handling a critical incident involving a firearm in the area of S 41st Ave/F St. Please avoid the area. If you are in the area stay indoors. — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) May 16, 2021

6 News will continue to give updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.