Omaha Police arrest man for domestic violence felony assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a man on Sunday after responding to a call.

Jose Torres, 59, was booked into Douglas County for domestic violence felony assault. The 56-year-old woman was taken to Nebraska Medical Center and officials determined her injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers found the woman suffering from cutting injuries after responding to a call near 38th and Vinton Street. They say, Torres was found on scene and was arrested without incident.

