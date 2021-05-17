Nebraska State Patrol traffic stops nets 186 pounds of marijuana

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are under arrest after the Nebraska State Patrol found 186 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle Saturday, according to a news release.

At about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper pulled over a Dodge Charger that failed to signal a turn and drove on the shoulder while exiting Interstate 80 in Hamilton County, the release states. During the stop, a State Patrol K9 detected an odor inside the car, and the trooper found marijuana in heat-sealed packages, the release states.

The driver, William Riddick, 30, of Suffolk, Va., and passenger Breana Williams, 25, of Virginia Beach, Va., were arrested on suspicion of possession of more than 1 pound of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

