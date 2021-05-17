Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol traffic stops nets 186 pounds of marijuana

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating more than 180...
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating more than 180 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Saturday.(NSP)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are under arrest after the Nebraska State Patrol found 186 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle Saturday, according to a news release.

At about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper pulled over a Dodge Charger that failed to signal a turn and drove on the shoulder while exiting Interstate 80 in Hamilton County, the release states. During the stop, a State Patrol K9 detected an odor inside the car, and the trooper found marijuana in heat-sealed packages, the release states.

The driver, William Riddick, 30, of Suffolk, Va., and passenger Breana Williams, 25, of Virginia Beach, Va., were arrested on suspicion of possession of more than 1 pound of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Price was located and arrested Sunday evening, May 16, 2021, in Pacifica, Calif., hours...
Children found dead in Bellevue home; father arrested in California
Adam Price was located and arrested Sunday evening, May 16, 2021, in Pacifica, Calif., hours...
Bellevue dad facing homicide charges after his two children found dead
Emily, 5, and Teddy Price, 3, shown here with their mother, Mary Nielsen, were found dead...
‘They were beautiful’: Friend of the mother of children found dead in Bellevue speaks out
Omaha Police: Man shot dead by officers after incident with gun
La Vista Police are looking for 11-year-old Ryan Larson.
La Vista Police looking for missing 11-year-od

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Another damp day thanks to drizzle & showers, warmer days ahead
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Sports fans in the Omaha metro start to ditch masks
Massive pile of old tires Alvo, Nebraska puts residents on edge
Missing 11-year-old - 10 pm
Missing 11-year-old - 10 pm