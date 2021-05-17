Advertisement

Nebraska officials to move Lincoln public benefits office

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A longtime public benefits office in downtown Lincoln has started its move to a new location.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says the office is moving from its current space in the Gold’s Building, 1050 N St., to its new downtown spot at 246 South 14th Street. The new office will open June 7. The office helps people with questions about economic assistance, Medicaid services and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

The Lincoln office will continue to operate during the move with no disruption of services, except for the afternoon of June 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., when it will be closed.

