Man suspected of killing Iowa trooper pleads not guilty

By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
(AP) - A man suspected of fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper during a violent standoff last month has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case.

Michael Lang was set to appear in court Monday on charges of first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder for the April 9 killing of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith during a standoff at Lang’s home.

Instead, Lang’s attorney filed a written plea. Prosecutors have said Lang opened fire on state troopers during the standoff, killing Smith, and was later, in turn, shot three times by troopers returning fire.

Lang has since been released from the hospital and is expected to recover.

