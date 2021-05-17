Advertisement

Iowa dairy farm is closing its doors after a fight through pandemic

By Tara Campbell
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONEY CREEK, Iowa (WOWT) - It’s a bitter-sweet end for a family-run dairy farm that fought hard.

We first brought you the story of Doe’s and Diva’s Dairy last year in the height of it all. While they struggled to keep their business up and running, for a while, it looked like they were going to make it.

But like so many small businesses out there, the pandemic is proving to be a knockout punch.

“That’s the hard part, me trying to come to terms with giving up what I love so much, not only the passion of taking care of my sheeps and lambs the way I know they should be taken care of and doing everything as natural as we can, and then producing everything we can from the bounty of what they provide for us.”

We will have more of this story at our 10 p.m. broadcast. Including how the owners of this small farm intend on keeping their passion alive.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Father of children found dead in Bellevue home arrested in California
Omaha Police confirm man’s death after incident with gun
Former NSP officer arrested on multiple counts of child porn possession
Bellevue neighbors worry after home break-in on Mother’s Day
Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning drizzle then spotty PM showers on this chilly & damp Monday
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Family-run farm going out of business amid pandemic
Iowa family-run dairy farm closing doors after fight through pandemic
Omaha Police confirm man’s death after incident with gun
Omaha Police investigate cutting after man is taken to hospital